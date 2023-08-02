The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it would not be prosecuting ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula over money laundering allegations. “This is in relation to the Public Protector's report released on December 19, 2019, that the NPA should look into the allegations that Sedgars Sports funded the Mbalula family holiday to Dubai between December 2016 and January 2017, when he was the Minister of Sports Arts and Culture,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

During the period of December 2016 and January 2017, Mbalula and his family went to Dubai for a family holiday. There were allegations that the trip, worth R680,000, was paid for by Sedgars Sports, however, Mbalula was adamant that the trip was funded from the family coffers. Mahanjana said the referral from now-suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was to investigate whether the trip was proceeds of money laundering, “with the view to prosecute anyone who may have been involved in criminal activities”.

She said a case was opened at Brooklyn police station. “After police investigations, guided by the prosecutors in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU) office, and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) office, a decision to decline to prosecute anyone in this matter was taken, as there is no evidence supporting allegations of criminal activity,” said Mahanjana. In her ruling in 2017, Mkhwebane said she could not find any evidence that the trip was arranged by Mbalula's office or his family. Instead, the bookings were made by a "Mr Siweya" on behalf of Mbalula with Munlin Travel, a Joburg-based travel agency.