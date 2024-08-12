The R100 million Lotto jackpot has not been claimed as yet

The winner of the R100 million Lotto jackpot has not yet claimed their prize. On Monday, Ithuba confirmed that the winner of the R100 million Lotto jackpot from the August 3, draw is yet to come forward.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Pick n’ Pay store in the Gauteng province. Ithuba appealed to all Gauteng participants to check their tickets and see if they held the winning ticket. This is the second highest Lotto jackpot in South African history and was won after 25 consecutive roll-overs.

The highest Lotto jackpot — of R110 million — was won by four people in 2018. Three of the winners purchased their tickets from retail stores in Western Cape and Kwazulu-Natal, while the fourth winner played using the FNB banking App. The youngest winner, aged 19, had played Lotto for the first time.

Ithuba reminded its players that tickets were valid for 365 days from the date of the draw. In addition all winners of R50,000 and more receive free financial advice and trauma counselling. Winnings are tax-free and players have to be 18 years and older.