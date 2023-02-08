The R60m Powerball jackpot winner won via this banking app... again

Durban - The lucky winner of the R60 million Powerball jackpot from Tuesday night draw, played via the FNB banking app. On Wednesday National Lottery Ithuba confirmed the win, saying it was the highest PowerBall Plus jackpot of 2023.

The winner will walk away with R60 630 153.30. “The jackpot rolled over 23 times until it was finally won on February 7 on draw number 1378,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. “This is the seventh multi-millionaire created by the National Lottery since the beginning of 2023 and we are positive that it won’t be the last.

“The winner will be contacted by FNB, and will then be advised to go to their nearest Ithuba office to process their winnings,” said Mabuza. Last month, Ithuba released a statement confirming that most of the winners who played and won the Powerball and Lotto jackpot via a banking app used the FNB banking app in 2022. There were 11 people who won millions on the FNB banking (app) in both the Lotto and Powerball in division 1.

In second place was Absa where four winners were recorded. Standard Bank had two and Nedbank one. The first Powerball winner of 2023 was a Pretoria call centre agent who planned on retiring at the age of 28. The winner bagged R72.9m in the January 10 draw.

