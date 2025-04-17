The Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple: A 150-Year legacy of faith and community in South Africa

In the heart of Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple stands as a historic testament to the struggles and triumphs of the Indian indentured labourers who first built this sacred space 150 years ago. This milestone highlights not merely the architectural significance of one of South Africa's earliest Hindu temples - if not the first according to the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple Society (SEHTS) - but also its enduring role as a hub for faith, cultural expression, and community support.

Built in 1875, just 15 years after the arrival of Indian indentured labourers in Natal, SEHTS said this revered temple has been both a place of worship and a vital centre for social and cultural gathering for the past 150 years. The society explained that the temple is dedicated to the Hindu deity Vishnu. The workers who built the temple were brought to South Africa by British colonials to address labour shortages, particularly in the sugar industry. These workers came from diverse regions of India, including Tamil and Telugu speaking regions in the South and Hindi speaking regions in the North. The society said the community of labourers, often separated from their families, found strength and solace in the temple, which became a focal point for communal unity and support.

“They faced harsh working conditions, but they also brought with them a deep commitment to their faith and culture. One of the most significant expressions of this was the establishment of religious institutions.” Architectural evolution and community contributions In 1925, due to the growth of the Indian community, Kistappa Reddy was commissioned to expand the temple, with support from local employers who recognized the importance of religion and culture. “A brick-and-concrete structure replaced the original wooden building, and a series of intricate decorations, including a gilded pinnacle and bell tower, were added over the following decades.”

Once the building was completed, the community came together to consecrate the newly constructed temple. A copper-shaped Kalsam, an emblem of divine power, was installed at the temple’s peak. The top of the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple in Mount Edgecombe north of Durban. The community's gold jewellery and gold sovereigns that they were paid with were then smelted down and used by Kista Pather, a local jeweller from Ottawa, to plate the Kalsam with gold, symbolising their collective devotion. In 1934, women workers contributed to the construction of the Bell Tower. The bell, which symbolised the eternal sound of "Om", played a crucial role in preparing the devotees for prayer and announcing the start of worship to the surrounding district.

SEHTS said discussions are underway regarding the replacement of the tower, and that the original bell will be retained and used in the new structure. The final addition to the temple came in 1936 when the arched cylindrical gopuram (gateway) and front wall were completed. Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple archway was completed in 1936 in Mount Edgecombe north of Durban. The bell tower at the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple in Mount Edgecombe north of Durban. Celebrating 150 years of faith and community The Shree Emperumal Temple remains a symbol of resilience, faith, and community solidarity, having been expanded and renovated over the years to serve the needs of successive generations, said the SEHTS.

Sunny Pillay, 83, who was SEHTS treasurer for 36 years and sits on the board of trustees, said this is one of the few temples to reach 150 years. “It’s a great achievement for the Hindu community of South Africa. We must pay tribute to our pioneers who built this establishment which has continuously provided religious services to the entire community and for the public, the former settlers, their grandchildren, they must all come in and join us to celebrate this milestone in the history of South Africa,” he said. Growing up in a close-knit community fostered a sense of loyalty to certain institutions, explained Pillay.

“I was educated here at this school in Tamil vernacular classes at the age of five. We have a very close link with our temple. My father is from India and was an indentured labourer; he worked various places and eventually settled in Mount Edgecombe. I got married in this hall and my children got married here too,” he said. The father of three, who has seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild, said his whole family comes to this temple. “In fact, my son is an electrician; he is around here doing electrical work, my other son does the plumbing. We all pull in, whoever can contribute.” Former Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple Society treasurer Sunny Pillay at the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple in Mount Edgecombe north of Durban. A commitment to education and cultural enrichment Highlighting the foresight and vision of the pioneer settlers, Pillay stated that education was important and the temple’s committee made every attempt to ensure that future generations would get educated.

Pillay said the committee had a very close relationship with the management of the Natal Estates Limited mill and it requested for a school to be built, which was known as the Mango Tree School. Due to a growing demand for English education, Pillay said management was approached and asked to convert the temple hall into a school. The school operated with morning and afternoon split shifts to accommodate the growing number of pupils. As demand continued to increase, a sports recreational hall was converted into two additional classrooms. In the 1950s, the committee formally introduced an English medium school named Shree Emperumal State Aided School in the temple hall.

Pillay stated that the temple, while a religious institution, considered other ways to improve the lives of the surrounding community. “They would perform dramas like six-foot dances geared towards the Tamils, while Hindi people performed live shows from the holy books. They would pick up little episodes from the holy books and dramatise it on stage," said Pillay He said there was no cinema and that was the most popular pastime of the early settlers, adding that music from the different Indian linguistic groups was introduced.

The Mount Edgecombe Thirunal Festival: A cultural extravaganza Pillay said one of the main annual festivals called Mount Edgecombe Thirunal festival started in 1890. During the three-day festival, a chariot carrying deities is pulled by nearly 200 people along a specific route. There are also various cultural forms of entertainment. The Mount Edgecombe Thirunal Festival also known as the Chariot Festival at the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple. Pillay recalled how the owner of the mill and a delegation of his management team would attend each year. “The important thing to note is how involved the management were. The owner of the mill, William Campbell, with his senior management would attend the festival on a Saturday morning; they would get garlands and a special prayer was offered with Mr Campbell inside the temple,” he said.

He said the delegation would sit in a tent in front of the chariot while a cultural programme was performed. Afterward, Campbell would throw coins from two bags for the employees' children to collect, giving them spending money for the festival. Pillay said it was a very unique experience for the mill owner and the management to be so involved in temple activities. The festival, which takes place in April, is now attended by people from different religions and cultural backgrounds. The 125-year-old chariot is pulled to Campbell Town, Redfern Phoenix and back.

The Mount Edgecombe Thirunal Festival also known as the Chariot Festival at the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple. “Everyone comes to the festival, Muslims, Christians, Hindus; it’s for everyone,” he said, adding that people who do not want to participate are welcome to enjoy the entertainment. This week, Pillay said the temple is hosting Christian delegates from overseas who want to learn more about Hinduism. “Going on for 20 years now, they come over three to four times a year and I give them a discourse on Hinduism. This is an international organisation called Mission Exposure; the head office in SA is in Pretoria. We get delegates from the DRC, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, America, Germany, the UK, France, and even India, and they all want to learn what Hinduism is all about,” he said.

He further explained that the temple is full of positive energy. “When people go into the temple, they take off their shoes and the energy is so positive that when you walk barefoot, you energise yourself.” Inside the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple in Mount Edgecombe north of Durban. Sustaining the temple's legacy According to Pillay, the society is in charge of six temples and they are constantly carrying out maintenance work to maintain a “good environment.” However, he said in order to maintain the temples, they need a lot of funding. “We have six to look after and all the beautiful structures. But there is nobody compelled to pay a certain amount of money; whatever you give, it’s your own will, it can be a 10 cents, R100 or R1000; it’s your affordability.”

He said the society depends on generous donations and when people come to worship, they put a little money into collection boxes. “That's the source of income, and to supplement that we have the hall where we try to get weddings and other Indian functions, which helps to boost the coffers, but we are always running out of funds,” he said. On a positive note, Pillay said despite all the destructive weather that KZN has been experiencing over the years, the temple has not been affected except for a few leaks due to age.

“In 2002, there was a fire in the hall and one time the roof blew off the hall, but the temple over the years has not had major maintenance and there were no major problems,” he said. The society has planned a year full of events to mark the temple's 150th anniversary, including a grand weekend celebration next week. Poster for the Grand Weekend celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple in Mount Edgecombe north of Durban. Reflections on community and belonging Bala Naidoo, 67, fondly remembers his childhood weekends, eagerly anticipating their regular visits to the temple.

“Going back to my roots, I find myself revisiting a place that holds not just memories, but the essence of my upbringing. Although I lived about 6 kilometres from the temple, it became a second home, a place of refuge, celebration, and connection,” he said. Naidoo said the temple wasn’t just a sacred place for worship, but also a space that fostered camaraderie and a deep sense of belonging. “It was where friendships were forged, where we would spend hours playing, socialising, and learning from one another.” He said this temple holds a special place in his heart because it was where he learned the true meaning of community.

“The bonds we formed weren’t just with people of our own language or culture; there were no visible divides between us. Despite coming from different linguistic and religious backgrounds, we were united by one common thread: the temple. It taught us that differences were not barriers, but threads that wove a richer tapestry of experiences. The temple was a haven where unity was embraced and celebrated,” said Naidoo. Recalling the simple cinema, with wooden benches, that played the latest movies and cultural programmes, Naidoo said it was not just about watching films but it created a space where they could come together, laugh, learn, and reflect. He said these moments were not just about entertainment, but also about the values they imparted, including humility, respect, and a sense of shared history.

“We participated in every event, from the most sacred to the most festive, and each activity strengthened our understanding of community, teaching us the importance of giving back, of sharing, and of respecting one another,” said Naidoo. The temple allowed them to learn the importance of social interaction and how to relate to others, he said. “It was a place that taught us tolerance, not just of other religions, but of all people, regardless of their background.

“It cultivated in us a respect for our elders, and more than that, an understanding that the wisdom passed down through generations is something to cherish and honour,” said Naidoo. According to Naidoo, the sense of community, the values instilled in them, and the friendships they built in that “humble space” continue to shape him to this day. “It's a place that moulded my character… As I reflect on those moments, I realise that they were not just memories; they were lessons for life, lessons that I carry with me every day,” stated Naidoo.

Today, the society stated that the temple is a beacon of religious and cultural significance, maintaining its importance as a centre for social interaction, education, and celebration within the community from far and wide. “Its legacy continues to honour the sacrifices and contributions of the Indian indentured labourers who played an integral role in shaping the history of the region.” “The Shree Emperumal Temple stands not just as a place of worship, but as a living monument to the resilience and cultural richness of the Indian community in South Africa, whose story is deeply intertwined with the development of the sugar industry and the broader history of the nation.”