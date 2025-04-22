The undeniable economic impact of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival on tourism and hospitality

While the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) will soon be wowing audiences, it is also undeniable how much of an economic impact the festival creates. Audiences, both local and international, will soon be singing and dancing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre next week, April 25 to 26, where incredible artists will be performing under the “Legacy meets tomorrow” theme.

This year's lineup takes the theme to the next level, honouring the past legends and welcoming the future with artists such as: Grammy award winner DJ and producer Black Coffee in collaboration with Nduduzo Makhathini. DJ Black Coffee is a global icon who has electrified audiences across the world, performing in countries like the United States, Spain, Australia, Indonesia, Colombia, Brazil, and Qatar. From the legendary stages of Hï Ibiza to arenas in Miami, Sydney, and São Paulo, his unique Afro-house sound has redefined electronic music on a worldwide scale. The other amazing artists who will grace the stages are: Thandiswa Mazwai, Ari Lennox, Lira, Benjamin Jeptha ft kujenga, Linda Sikhakhane, Malcolm Jiyane, Bongeziwe Mabandla, iphumho L’ka Biko, Masego, Incongito, Kelvin Momo, Igor Butman, Kandace Springs, performing on historic stages called Kippies, Manenberg, Rosies and Moses Molelekwa.

The CTIJF has been fully black-owned since the Survé Family rescued it from near collapse in 2006, and it has been successful ever since. At last year's festival the Survé Family announced its further commitment of R100 million to the festival's sustainability and long-term cultural investment. The festival contributes to the economic landscape, creates jobs, uplifts the youth from high school learners to township-based performers with its training and development programme and workshops. Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille said that after an almost five-year hiatus during the pandemic, the festival’s return in 2024 was a major moment for Cape Town’s arts and entertainment scene, and for tourism.

“The event, which has long been a highlight of the city’s cultural calendar, has been a strong symbol of recovery for the local music industry and the tourism sector. “Findings from annual research conducted by the University of North West’s Tourism Research in Economics, Environs and Society (TREES) Unit further states that the festival has become a critical economic driver for Cape Town and the broader Western Cape and has contributed significantly to both direct and indirect job creation.” Dr. Iqbal Survé. She explained that direct jobs include positions in event production, logistics, artist liaison, stage and sound operations, media and PR, hospitality, and management. The indirect jobs include employment stimulated across tourism-related sectors, including accommodation, food and beverage, transport, security, local vendors, printing, graphic design, merchandise sales, and other service industries.

“The CTIJF supports an estimated 1,500 to 2,500 direct and indirect jobs per festival cycle, with broader ripple effects benefiting hundreds more in other sectors. “Additional data from Data Appeal notes that the Cape Town International Jazz Festival generated a direct visitor spend of approximately R29.7 million,” De Lille said. “Projections for 2025 remain consistent, with an expected attendance of 20,000 people and anticipated spend of R29.8 million. The largest share of this spend is attributed to hospitality, followed by food and beverage, and then transportation.

“It’s important to note that these figures reflect direct spend and not the overall economic impact, which is typically higher when economic multipliers are applied. Economic multipliers account for the ripple effects of spending as money circulates through the economy,” she said. “In terms of tourism, the CTIJF plays a major role in driving tourism to Cape Town, both domestically and internationally with people attending from all over the country and the world.” World-class festival, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) is run entirely by an all-women leadership team, led by Festival Head Shaakirah Adams. Festival Head, Shaakirah Adams highlighted how the CTIJF not only aims to be a phenomenal musical experience, but also aspires to positively impact the local community.

Adams noted that the festival is a “gift to the citizens of Cape Town”, delving into the historical significance of Greenmarket Square, which served as a site of sombre pasts during slavery, now transforming into a space of celebration and unity. “The CTIJF creates a lot of jobs. The economic spin-off is significant, particularly through the free concert in the heart of the city at Greenmarket Square. This area is revitalising not just economically, but spiritually - bringing people from all walks of life together to celebrate through song and dance,” she said. This year’s festival promises something truly special for attendees.

“Festival goers will have access to 33 artists on four stages over two nights, including 10 international artists,” Adams noted, proudly detailing the diverse line-up. Cape Town is set to be abuzz as visitors flood the city to celebrate music and the spirit of freedom. President of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jacques Moolman, said while they aren't privy to the CTIJF visitor numbers, the event clearly is a boon to local tourism. “We are heartened to see the Jazz Festival back in full force after witnessing the devastation wrought on the performing arts by the pandemic lockdowns. The pandemic taught us to better appreciate the opportunity to celebrate our shared culture, and the value it brings to society in general,” Moolman said.

Cape Chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa), Lee-Anne Singer, said that the CTIJF is a business and tourism powerhouse. “Major events like this anchor our MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events) sector, which plays a vital role in Cape Town’s year-round tourism strategy. They attract high-value travellers, drive longer stays, repeat visitors and boost off-peak travel. But just as importantly, they connect the city’s residents to the industry - turning tourism from something we observe into something we participate in,” Singer said. “The ripple effect is wide. From hotels and restaurants to AV crews, transport providers, local designers and food vendors - the festival supports hundreds of small businesses and freelance jobs. In past years, it’s injected over R100 million into the economy, and that spend reaches every corner of the tourism value chain.”

She added that it would not be possible without Cape Town’s infrastructure and planning. “The CTICC continues to set the standard for large-scale events on the continent. And the behind-the-scenes coordination from the City - from safety and traffic to transport and waste management - is what allows visitors and locals alike to enjoy a seamless experience.” Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, highlighted that the CTIJF is one the Mother City’s signature events and a mainstay in the City’s events calendar for over 20 years.

“It is not just an event… It is a platform where people from all corners of the globe can come together in one space to celebrate their love of jazz, music and comradery. “Over the years, the event has been able to attract thousands of visitors from outside the city to enjoy a few days of smooth jazz, music and overall Cape Town experience. “The increase in traffic has been a major boost for the local economy with the visitors spending money on accommodation, transport, restaurants, retail and other local businesses during their stay in Cape Town,” Smith said.

“The Jazz Festival, like many other events hosted in Cape Town, is a catalyst for job creation across the Events value chain, ranging from security, cleansing, catering and production to hair, makeup, and wardrobe among others. “The absence of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival during the pandemic was definitely felt and left a void for many jazz and music lovers,” Smith said. “But we saw how much of an impact the festival has had on the people because many came out to support in their numbers last year. There were in excess of around 30 000 people who came through the CTICC over the two-day festival in 2024.”