There will be loadshedding on Saturday, warns Eskom

Durban - Eskom has warned that loadshedding will resume on Saturday from 9am. In a statement issued on Friday, Eskom said that they expect some generation units to be running again during Friday night, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented between 9am and 10pm on Saturday. "Continuing with loadshedding on Saturday is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the coming week. Due to the much colder weather, demand for electricity has also risen significantly," Eskom said. Three of the six generation units contributing to the earlier breakdowns have been successfully returned to service at the Tutuka, Arnot and Matimba power stations. This has had a net effect of reducing the plant breakdowns to 2 350MW of capacity, with breakdowns occurring at the Arnot, Kendal, Tutuka, and Majuba power stations. Eskom said the delayed return to service of a generation unit at the Duvha power station has also added significant pressure to the generation system.

"The public is urged to continue reducing electricity usage to help to limit the impact of loadshedding. We will communicate should there be any significant changes to the supply situation. Over the past two evenings the help of the public assisted us in avoiding the need for load shedding. With your help Eskom can again recover from this much quicker," Eskom said.

Trade union, Uasa, has expressed concerns over the renewed loadshedding.

Uasa spokesperson, Standford Mazhindu, said with industries operating again, and with the current cold fronts bringing temperatures down, the electricity demand has skyrocketed to almost its former levels and it seems Eskom cannot cope.

Unreliable power supply was cited as one of the major issues that contributed to our ratings downgrade from ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s. Unless Eskom manages to sort out its issues, the road to economic recovery, especially after the effects of the lockdown, will be very difficult if not impossible.

South Africa cannot afford a further weakening of the economy because of unreliable power supply.