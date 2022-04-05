These are the only instances when eThekwini Municipality will estimate your water bill

Durban - Officials at the eThekwini Municipality said there are two instances when the city’s Water and Sanitation Department will estimate a resident’s water bill, either due to inclement weather or when meter maintenance is required. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told IOL the city had a 20-day reading cycle in place to ensure customers were billed monthly.

“The Water and Sanitation Department endeavours to read all water meters on a monthly basis and the customer is billed from the previous month's reading to the current month's reading based on actual consumption. The only time a customer is estimated for water charges is when we experience inclement weather or if there is maintenance required on the meter,” Mayisela said. From cuts to high water bills, outraged Durban residents have been airing their grievances over social media regarding the city’s poor service delivery in terms of water and sanitation. According to the city, there are three main possible reasons that a water bill may be too high at the end of the month. Namely, because of leaks, not paying on time and using too much water.

It said it was important for residents to check if leaks, which occur above and below ground, were driving up their monthly water bill. “For above ground leaks, look for dripping taps or a leaking toilet. For underground leaks, look for wet patches or green grass. You can fix the leak yourself by obtaining the services of a qualified plumber or request eThekwini Water and Sanitation to fix the leak at a charge,” the city said. Property owners are liable to fix leaks inside the property and after the water meter, whereas the municipality is liable to fix leaks before the meter (outside the property).

