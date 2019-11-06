Evangelist and author Angus Buchan has apologised for his comments that Afrikaner and Jewish people were the only two nations that had a covenant with God, a comment described by the EFF as racist.
In a voice clip of Buchan, that has a picture of the pastor, shared by EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu, he is heard saying: “I’m calling all intercessors, everywhere, please pray. Intercede for our beloved South Africa. By faith we have booked the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, the bastion of Afrikanerdom in our beloved South Africa, we’ll be holding a meeting on the 1st of February 2020. It will be called staan op vir Jesus (stand up for jesus).
“Everybody is welcomed, as always, to our meetings but this time the emphasis will be on the Afrikaner nation, we are going to call out to God remembering that only two nations in the world have ever been in covenant with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. They are the Jewish people and the Afrikaans people, that is a fact.
"We are going to call a meeting in Pretoria, we’ve already booked a stadium on the 1st of February 2020. You really need to start praying towards that now, we don’t have much time. We are praying for a change.
"God will use that meeting to bring the sacredness of the bible and its principles back to South Africa, where people will understand that the word of God is literal from Genesis to Revelations, it is not a general guideline and all the principles in the bible must be adhered to if this country is going to prosper and it is going to prosper because we are going to repent as a nation.