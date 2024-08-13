This is what happens if the R100million Lotto jackpot is not claimed

The search for the R100 million Lotto jackpot has entered day 10. By Tuesday morning, Ithuba confirmed that the second biggest jackpot in South African history, had not yet been claimed.

One person won the R100 million jackpot from the August 3, draw. All we know for now is that the ticket was purchased at Pick n’ Pay in Hazeldean Square in Pretoria. Either way the winner has 365 days from the date of the draw, before the tickets expires.

So the question on everyone’s lips is what happens if the tickets goes unclaimed and eventually expires. Ithuba said all unclaimed winnings are transferred to a National Lotteries Participants Trust Fund (NLPTF) for “safe keeping” until claimed by the respective winner. “If the prizes are not claimed within 365 days from the draw date, the claim period will expire, and the funds are redirected towards the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF) to share among good causes and beneficiary organisations.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza urged players to check their tickets. "It is quite likely that the winner is still not aware that they hold the winning ticket. We urge all players to check their tickets urgently to see if they are the lucky winner of this life-changing jackpot." The highest Lotto jackpot payout was a staggering R110 million in 2018 which was split among four people. The youngest winner, was 19, and according to Ithuba was the first time they had played Lotto.