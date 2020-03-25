This is what the regulations say about public transport and what 'essential services' mean

Johannesburg - Amended regulations published by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma have seen government clampdown hard on public transport.

In the amended regulations published on Wednesday, government said public transport was prohibited, except for those rendering essential services.

“All commuter transport services including passenger rail services, bus services, taxi services, e-hailing services, maritime and air-passenger transport is prohibited, except bus services, taxi services, e-hailing services and private motor vehicles for purposes of rendering essential services, obtaining essential goods, seeking medical attention, funeral services, and to receive payment for grants,” the regulations read.

The regulations also said vehicles could not carry more than 50% of their licensed capacity and that they had to adhere to hygienic conditions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The regulations also allowed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to issue directions for the transportation of persons who must obtain essential goods or services and where such person has no other means except public transport.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mbalula said approved minibus taxis would not be allowed to operate between 9am and 4pm. Approved taxis would work between 5am and 9am and between 4pm and 8pm.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Medical, health, laboratory and medical services

Disaster management, fire prevention, fire fighting and emergency services

Financial services, including the JSE, insurance services and banking services

Production of food, cleaning, hygiene and medical services

Grocery stores and essential services

Water, lights, gas and fuel maintenance

Funeral services

Municipal services

Cleaning, sanitation, sewerage and waste removal services

Newspaper, broadcasting and telecommunication services

Production and sale of chemical, hygiene products, medical, retail or/and pharmaceutical sector

Essential SARS services - to be determined by the Commissioner

Private security services

Air-traffic navigation, Civil Aviation Authority, cargo shipping and dockyard services

Gold, coal and mining refineries

The executive, MPs, provincial legislatures, local councils, judiciary, traditional leaders and national office bearers represented in Parliament

Commissioners of Chapter 9 institutions

Production, manufacturing, supply, logistics, transport, delivery, critical maintenance and repair in relation to the rendering of essential services including components and equipment.

"If we see you in the streets at 12 pm, you better have a good reason because we are all at our homes. Stay where you are," said Mbalula.

"The lockdown is not to punish anyone, it is to reduce movement," he added.

