This is where the 10 new Covid-19 deaths and 352 infections came from

Johannesburg - Seven out of every 10 new infections recorded on Monday were from the Western Cape province, data released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shows.

This means that 70% of South Africa’s 352 new infections came from the province which also has the most cases and deaths in the country.

The Western Cape also recorded the most new deaths and cases, with 7 deaths and 247 new infections.

The Western Cape has 3609 confirmed cases and leads the death charts with 71, almost double the deaths recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which is next in line with 36 deaths.

In numbers, the Western Cape had 247 out of the 352 new infections and seven of the 10 new Covid-19 deaths were also from the province.

Gauteng, KZN and the Eastern Cape, had one death each.

In terms of cases, Gauteng and KZN had 36 new cases, while the Eastern Cape had 24 new cases.

There were nine new cases between Mpumalanga, the Free State, Limpopo and the Northern Cape.

The North West recorded no new cases.

LATEST BREAKDOWN



New Deaths New Cases Total Cases Total Deaths South Africa 10 352 7572 148 Western Cape 7 247 3609 71 Gauteng 1 36 1697 15 KZN 1 36 1142 36 Eastern Cape 1 24 838 18 Free State 0 3 128 6 Mpumalanga 0 4 57 0 Limpopo 0 1 40 2 North West 0 0 35 0 Northern Cape 0 1 26 0

In a statement, Mkhize sent his condolences to those who had lost loved ones at the hands of Covid-19.

He said as the country commemorated World Hand Hygiene Day on Tuesday, the Covid-19 pandemic had shone a spotlight on hand hygiene around the world.

“As we know, one of the ways coronavirus is transferred is by hands which have come into contact with contaminated surfaces, objects or areas of the body.

“To echo the sentiments of our Honourable President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed us from KwaZulu-Natal today, the Covid-19 outbreak is giving us an opportunity, as humanity, to review our way of life and take forward all the important lessons we are learning into a new future.

“Washing hands saves lives. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water or hand sanitizer,” said the health minister.

