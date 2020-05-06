This is where the 236 Covid-19 infections and 5 new deaths came from

Johannesburg - Six out of every 10 new infections recorded on Wednesday were from the Western Cape province, data released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shows.

This means that almost 64% of South Africa’s 236 new infections came from the province which continues to record the deaths and daily infections.

On Wednesday, the Western Cape province registered two new deaths and 151 infections. South Africa as a whole, had five new deaths.

The other three deaths came from KZN, with two new deaths taking the provincial death toll there to 38, and Limpopo, with one new death, taking their provincial death toll to three.

By province, KZN had 47 new infections, Gauteng - 23, Eastern Cape - 11, Free State - 2, and North West - 1.

The Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Northern Cape provinces had no new cases.

LATEST BREAKDOWN



New Deaths New Cases Total Cases Total Deaths South Africa 5 236 7808 153 Western Cape 2 151 3760 73 Gauteng 0 23 1720 15 KZN 2 47 1189 38 Eastern Cape 0 11 849 18 Free State 0 2 130 6 Mpumalanga 0 0 57 0 Limpopo 1 0 40 3 North West 0 1 37 0 Northern Cape 0 0 26 0

As of Wednesday, South Africa had conducted 279 379 Covid-19 tests, with 11 315 in the past 24 hours.

The tests in the public and private sector were now at almost 50% each.