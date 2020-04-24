This is where the 267 new infections and 4 latest deaths come from

Johannesburg - The Western Cape now has 132 Covid-19 cases more cases than Gauteng.

With two more deaths each between the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, the province also has the most deaths, one more than KZN.

The minister confirmed on Friday that South Africa now had 4 220 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 79 deaths.

This was an increase of 267 new cases after recording 318 new cases on Thursday.

NEW CASES

Western Cape - 134 new cases, 2 new deaths

Eastern Cape - 63 new cases

KZN - 34 new cases, 2 new deaths

Gauteng - 28 new cases

Free State - 5 new cases

Limpopo - 2 new cases

Mpumalanga - 1 new case

North West, Northern Cape - no new cases

In recent days, cases in Gauteng have slowed, but the cases in the coastal provinces of the Western Cape, KZN and Eastern Cape have been on a steady increase.

The Western Cape has the most deaths with 30, followed by KZN with 29, Gauteng with 8, Eastern Cape with 6, the Free State with 5 and Limpopo with one.

The North West, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape are yet to register any Covid-19 related deaths.

BREAKDOWN

Western Cape - 1413 total cases - 134 new cases, 2 new deaths

Gauteng - 1281 total cases - 28 new cases

KZN - 841 total cases - 34 new cases, 2 new deaths

Eastern Cape - 480 total cases - 63 new cases

Free State - 111 total cases - 5 new cases

Limpopo - 29 total cases - 2 new cases

North West - 25 total cases - no new cases

Mpumalanga - 24 total cases - 1 new case

Northern Cape - 16 total cases - no new cases

Unallocated - 1 case

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that the country would be coming out of a Level 5 lockdown next Thursday, easing into a Level 4 lockdown which would see some businesses return to work gradually.

IOL