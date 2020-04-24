This is where the 267 new infections and 4 latest deaths come from
Johannesburg - The Western Cape now has 132 Covid-19 cases more cases than Gauteng.
With two more deaths each between the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, the province also has the most deaths, one more than KZN.
The minister confirmed on Friday that South Africa now had 4 220 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 79 deaths.
This was an increase of 267 new cases after recording 318 new cases on Thursday.
NEW CASES
Western Cape - 134 new cases, 2 new deaths
Eastern Cape - 63 new cases
KZN - 34 new cases, 2 new deaths
Gauteng - 28 new cases
Free State - 5 new cases
Limpopo - 2 new cases
Mpumalanga - 1 new case
North West, Northern Cape - no new cases
24 April 2020 South Africa #Covid_19 statistics #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/UKOFQXlfDP— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 24, 2020
In recent days, cases in Gauteng have slowed, but the cases in the coastal provinces of the Western Cape, KZN and Eastern Cape have been on a steady increase.
The Western Cape has the most deaths with 30, followed by KZN with 29, Gauteng with 8, Eastern Cape with 6, the Free State with 5 and Limpopo with one.
The North West, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape are yet to register any Covid-19 related deaths.
BREAKDOWN
Western Cape - 1413 total cases - 134 new cases, 2 new deaths
Gauteng - 1281 total cases - 28 new cases
KZN - 841 total cases - 34 new cases, 2 new deaths
Eastern Cape - 480 total cases - 63 new cases
Free State - 111 total cases - 5 new cases
Limpopo - 29 total cases - 2 new cases
North West - 25 total cases - no new cases
Mpumalanga - 24 total cases - 1 new case
Northern Cape - 16 total cases - no new cases
Unallocated - 1 case
This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that the country would be coming out of a Level 5 lockdown next Thursday, easing into a Level 4 lockdown which would see some businesses return to work gradually.
IOL