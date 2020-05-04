This is where the 437 infections and 7 new deaths came from

Johannesburg - Seven out of every 10 new infections recorded on Monday were from the Western Cape province, data released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shows.

This means that 70% of South Africa’s 437 new infections came from the province which also has the most cases and deaths in the country.

The Western Cape has recorded 3362 confirmed cases since March and 64 deaths, which is almost double the amount of deaths from KwaZulu-Natal's 35 deaths, the second-most Covid-19 fatalities in the country.

In numbers, the Western Cape had 318 out of the 437 new infections and six of the seven new Covid-19 deaths were also from the province.

The one other death was from KZN.

South Africa 7 437 7220 138 Western Cape 6 318 3362 64 Gauteng 0 37 1661 14 KZN 1 30 1106 35 Eastern Cape 0 40 814 17 Free State 0 3 125 6 Mpumalanga 0 7 53 0 Limpopo 0 2 39 2 North West 0 0 35 0 Northern Cape 0 1 25 0

The past three days (May 2 to May 4) have seen 1269 new infections in the country and 22 deaths.

Between Saturday and Monday, South Africa also recorded its sharpest daily increases since the virus entered our shores in March.

MOST DAILY CASES

1. Sunday, May 3 - 447 new infections

2. Monday, May 4 - 437 new infections

3. Saturday, May 2 - 385 new infections

Mkhize said they were sending their condolences to the families who had lost loved ones.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” said the minister.

HOSPITAL BURDEN

Mkhize also revealed that there were 411 people who had been hospitalized due to Covid-19. He said this translated to about 5% of all Covid-19 patients, and he said this, so far, was consistent with China.

“Our mortality rate has remained stable at around 1.9% since the first death was reported. This is below the world average which is 3.4% as estimated by the World Health Organisation.

“As a reminder to all South Africans, the principle of flattening the curve is to limit the spread of the infection such that the numbers do not rise to the extent that they overwhelm the healthcare system.

“As winter sets in we will be confronted with the additional burden of influenza and other pneumonias, bronchiolitis in children, exacerbations of asthma and chronic obstructive airways disease and winter related trauma, like burns injuries.

“I therefore urge each and every South African to continue to play your part in easing the load on the healthcare system - stay home if you do not have to venture out, wear a mask at all times in public places, wash your hands regularly and disinfect surfaces you normally come into contact with,” he said.

The country is currently in Day 39 of its national lockdown which was instituted to curb the spread of the virus. More than one million workers returned to work from Monday under level 4 lockdown regulations, which allowed more industries to operate.

But Mkhize urged these businesses to carry on taking the necessary steps to protect employees from the virus.

“I also urge employers whose businesses have opened to take all the necessary measures to protect their employees,” he said.

The minister also thanked healthcare professionals for their efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

“I salute our health professionals - our doctors, nurses, care workers, community workers, allied health professionals, medical technicians, pharmacists, porters, cleaners, laboratory technicians and all our foot soldiers in the front line of health care who continue to serve under these trying times,” he said.

