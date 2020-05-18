This is where the 918 infections and 22 new deaths came from

Johannesburg - Seventeen of South Africa’s 22 Covid-19 related deaths announced on Monday night by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize came from the Western Cape province. Out of South Africa’s 918 new cases, 741 new infections were from the Western Cape province - South Africa’s epicentre for the coronavirus with more than 10 000 infections to date and over 166 Covid-19 fatalities. This means on Monday, eight out of every 10 new cases and deaths, were from the Western Cape province. The Western Cape has over 60% of the country’s Covid-19 infections and also accounts for just under 60% of all coronavirus related deaths. LATEST BREAKDOWN



New Deaths...... New Cases..... Total Cases...... Total Deaths South Africa 22 918 16433 286 Western Cape 17 741 10035 166 Gauteng 1 14 2343 26 Eastern Cape 4 116 2052 39 KZN 0 24 1567 45 Free State 0 5 163 3 Limpopo 0 11 88 3 Mpumalanga 0 5 76 0 North West 0 2 72 1 Northern Cape 0 0 37 0

The neighbouring Eastern Cape province recorded the second most cases and deaths, with 116 new infections and four new deaths.

Infections and deaths are rising rapidly in the Eastern Cape, with 39 Covid-19 fatalities to date and 2052 infections since March.

In his daily update to the country, Mkhize called for people comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease and HIV, to exercise extra precautions.

“As we prepare for the easing of lockdown regulations, high risk age groups and those with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease, obesity and people living with HIV must take extra precautions and necessary steps to avoid possible exposure to Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, data provided by the Department of Health showed that those who had died from the virus so far, were mostly men, at 56%.

The youngest person to die so far was in the 20-29 category, while 81.8% of fatalities were aged between 50-99.

Age Category.......... Covid-19 Deaths......... Percentage 0-19 0 0 20-29 1 0.3% 30-39 15 5.3% 40-49 36 12.6% 50-59 64 22.4% 60-69 75 26.2% 70-79 59 20.6% 80-89 28 9.8% 90-99 8 2.8%









* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Covid-19 Heatmap



