This Youth Month, we want to hear from you. Take our survey
Share this article:
On Youth Day, we commemorate the youth-led June 16, 1976 uprising that began in Soweto and spread countrywide, forever changing the socio-political landscape in our country.
Forty-five years later, the struggle continues for the youth of South Africa with some very familiar issues as well as some brand new ones.
So in a year that none of us could have ever imagined, we want to hear from you: the millennials and the Gen Zs. Of course, everybody else is welcome too.
Take our poll below:
Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle
* Continue the Youth Month conversation with us by emailing a written piece, video or voice note to [email protected] or tag us on social media.