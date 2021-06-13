This Youth Month, we want to hear from you. Take our survey

On Youth Day, we commemorate the youth-led June 16, 1976 uprising that began in Soweto and spread countrywide, forever changing the socio-political landscape in our country. Forty-five years later, the struggle continues for the youth of South Africa with some very familiar issues as well as some brand new ones.

So in a year that none of us could have ever imagined, we want to hear from you: the millennials and the Gen Zs. Of course, everybody else is welcome too. Take our poll below: