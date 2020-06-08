Those living near quarantine sites not at risk of getting Covid-19 - Gauteng Health

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health has assured residents who live near quarantine sites that they are not at risk of being infected with Covid-19. The department made the announcement on Monday after many community members who live where these quarantine sites raised their fears and concerns. Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the quarantine sites were community based facilities that were meant to accommodate people who are not ill. Those people, she said, are asymptomatic but have been in contact with people who tested positive and as such might possibly be infected themselves hence they were being quarantined. She also said the sites serve to host those that tested positive for Covid-19 but cannot quarantine at home. "We wish to reiterate that Covid-19 is not airbone and is spread mainly by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes in the same way that flu and other respiratory pathogens are spread.

"Once people are cleared of the coronavirus, after waiting for a minimum period of 14 days and have undergone testing, they are then released back into their communities

"We are appealing to members of communities to give support to our health workers and also those who are coming out of these quarantine sites and to ensure that we spread the right message when it comes to Covid-19 and we don't stigmatise health workers as well as those who tested positive and have recovered," Kekana said.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as at Sunday June 7, was 5 946, with 2 524 recoveries and 47 deaths.

There are currently 505 people in hospitalised in public and private hospitals.

The department also traced 16 177 individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19 and 11 189 of them were put in quarantine and have been released after completing the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported.

Of all the 5 946 positive cases, there are 415 that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.

