Three suspects appear in court for the brutal murder of Limpopo man

A lump sum of cash turned into a murderous curse for a 59-year-old man from Sebayeng Township near Polokwane in Limpopo, after three criminals allegedly robbed and killed him in his home. The three male suspects, aged 23, 24, and 41, appeared before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Friday, but the matter was postponed until January 3, 2025, to allow the accused time to seek legal representation and prepare their bail applications.

It is alleged that on July 21, 2024, the three suspects forced their way into the man’s home, attacking him and then strangling him to death before ransacking the house and fleeing with an undisclosed sum of money. The man had been living alone in the Sebayeng house. After arriving at the scene, paramedics declared the man deceased, and police opened a case of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Their early investigations revealed that the victim had received a lump sum of cash. Following a prolonged investigation into the matter, by local detectives as well as provincial investigation units and tracking teams, three suspects were identified and located and police arrested them on December 18.

“The suspects were positively linked to the crime through detailed investigative work, and they were taken into custody,” Limpopo Police Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed. However, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement that more arrests were likely to take place soon. “Our teams are continuing their work to ensure all individuals involved in this crime are brought to justice,” Colonel Ledwaba added.