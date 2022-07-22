Three suspects implicated in Hillary Gardee murder case back in court

Durban - The three suspects implicated in the Hillary Gardee kidnapping, robbery and murder will be back at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Friday. One of the suspects, Sipho Mkhatshwa, is reportedly expected to apply for bail on Friday.

Mkhatshwa previously testified, denying any involvement in the case and told the court he was not in the same vicinity at the time of Gardee’s murder. But reports indicate that the state has evidence which can place him at the crime scene by tracking his cell phone. Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama will join him in the dock.

Lukhele, who was formerly an ANC member in Mpumalanga, had his membership revoked after the party revealed that he obtained it fraudulently. Ngelosi Ndhlovu, Mpumalanga ANC spokesperson, said: “Following the arrest of Mr Philemon Lukhele and his subsequent charging for kidnapping, rape, possession of an illegal firearm, defeating the ends of justice and the murder of Ms Hillary Gardee, the ANC provincial working committee has taken a decision to immediately withdraw his membership.” Hillary Gardee. Picture: Supplied Gardee was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

The body of the 28-year-old Gardee was found dumped at a timber plantation about 40km outside of Mbombela in early May. She went missing on the 29th of April 2022. The EFF announced on Thursday that its leadership would be in attendance during court proceedings.

