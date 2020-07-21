Thulas Nxesi admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment

Durban - The Presidency has confirmed that Minister of Employment and Labour, Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi has been admitted to hospital due to Covid-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency announced that Nxesi had tested positive for Covid-19 nearly a week ago.

"He had been in been in self-quarantine at home. His admission to hospital comes on the advice of his medical doctors, in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring," the Presidency said.

Nxesi is the second member of Cabinet to be admitted to hospital after Minister Gwede Mantashe who was taken to hospital on Monday.

IOL reported that Mantashe, along with his wife Nolwandle, were confirmed to have been infected last week.

Cabinet spokesperson, Phumla Williams said Mantashe had been in quarantine since he was confirmed to have contracted the virus.