Thulas Nxesi admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment
Durban - The Presidency has confirmed that Minister of Employment and Labour, Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi has been admitted to hospital due to Covid-19.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency announced that Nxesi had tested positive for Covid-19 nearly a week ago.
"He had been in been in self-quarantine at home. His admission to hospital comes on the advice of his medical doctors, in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring," the Presidency said.
Nxesi is the second member of Cabinet to be admitted to hospital after Minister Gwede Mantashe who was taken to hospital on Monday.
IOL reported that Mantashe, along with his wife Nolwandle, were confirmed to have been infected last week.
Cabinet spokesperson, Phumla Williams said Mantashe had been in quarantine since he was confirmed to have contracted the virus.
Williams said the minister was admitted to hospital earlier on Monday.
“Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, whilst Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home,” said Williams.
Nxesi is the fifth member of the national executive to contract the coronavirus, following Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Social Development Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, and Deputy Justice and Correctional Services Minister Patekile Holomisa.IOL