Tick-tock... Ithuba says it is still searching for the R100 million Lotto winner

The National Lottery Ithuba has confirmed on Friday, that no one had claimed the R100 million Lotto jackpot that was won on August 3. Friday marks two weeks since the the jackpot was won by one person.

Ithuba is urging all players to check their tickets. The winning ticket was purchased at Pick n’ Pay in Hazeldean Square in Pretoria. In addition the R100 million jackpot is the second largest Lotto jackpot won in South African history.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said it “quite likely” that the winner is still not aware that they hold the winning ticket. “We urge all players to check their tickets urgently to see if they are the lucky winner of this life-changing jackpot.” The ticket is valid for 365 days from the date of the draw, and if not claimed within that period will expire.

Ithuba said all unclaimed winnings are transferred to a National Lotteries Participants Trust Fund (NLPTF) for “safe keeping” until claimed by the respective winner. They went on to add that if the prizes are not claimed within 365 days from the draw date, the claim period will expire, and the funds are redirected towards the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF) to share among good causes and beneficiary organisations. The largest Lotto jackpot to date was R110 million which was won in 2018 by four people.