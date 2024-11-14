Tick Tock: Lottery tickets valued at a collective R257 million remained unclaimed

The National Lottery Ithuba said unclaimed jackpot tickets amounted to a staggering R257 million across all their games. This amount was as of October 30, 2024.

In a statement, Ithuba said among the significant unclaimed prizes is a PowerBall Plus jackpot of over R3.4 million. The ticket purchased in Louis Trichardt in Limpopo on January 19 2024, is set to expire on January 19, 2025. They said another substantial win, a daily Lotto prize of R640,100.00 remains unclaimed.

The ticket was bought in Carletonville, Gauteng, on January 5, 2024 and expiring on January 5, 2025. “Unclaimed winnings that are not claimed within the 365 days period will be forfeited and redirected to support community causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF).” Ithuba said participants may walk into their nearest retail store or Ithuba office to validate their tickets to check if they have unclaimed winnings.

For participants using digital platforms which include, banking platforms, National Lottery website, and mobile App, there is no need to claim any winnings under R249,000.00. “As these amounts are paid automatically into their bank accounts or credited directly to your National Lottery wallet, respectively.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza urges all participants who have played in the past year to check and validate their tickets.