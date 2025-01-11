Tik, money and computers seized in Eastern Cape raid

Four people have been arrested and charged for drug dealing following a raid by the Chris Hani District Task Team during Safer Season Operation conducted at Mlungisi. Police spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said 17 people and nine homesteads were searched and police recovered tik, 'boss' mandrax tablets and cash valued more than R5,000.

"In one of the homesteads, gadgets in the form of laptops, cellphones, tablets with an estimated cash value of more than R30 000 were allegedly seized as the suspect could not give a satisfactory answer for being in possession of the items," she said. The suspects are due to appear before the Komani Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of drug dealing, possession of drugs and possession of suspected stolen property. The vigilance and determination of the Task Team is once more commended by the District Commissioner Major General Rudolph Adolph as it will impact positively in the uprooting of criminal activities in the area.