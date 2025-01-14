Tiny Taukobong: championing environmental change in Mabopane

Environmental activist from Mabopane township, north of Pretoria, Tiny Taukobong, is tackling environmental challenges and empowering youth through her non-profit organisation. As the founder and CEO of Tiny Tau E-Waste Management and founder of Humanity Pursuit, Taukobong is driving positive change in her community. Both platforms serve as crucial catalysts for tackling pressing socio-environmental concerns.

Her journey began in 2020 when the City of Tshwane was placed under administration by Gauteng government due to political instability, leading to a decline in service delivery. The streets became littered with uncollected garbage, prompting her to take action. Despite lacking formal environmental training, she felt compelled to act, driven by her belief that “cleanliness is next to godliness”.

“I just woke up one morning and decided that this is detrimental to our community and that something needs to change, especially our habit of disposing of harmful objects to our environment,” she said Born and raised in Mabopane, she witnessed the devastating impact of the municipality’s collapse after it was placed under administration. “This experience made me realise that the issue of waste management isn’t solely the municipality’s responsibility,” she said.

Taukobong, who is the reigning Mrs Township South Africa, hosts regular clean-up campaigns, raises awareness about environmental conservation in local schools, and focuses on reducing greenhouse carbon emissions related to e-waste. She also empowers unemployed youth by teaching them about e-waste management and providing valuable skills. “To address the alarmingly high unemployment rate, we empower unemployed youth by teaching them about e-waste management and the locations of landfills. Through interactive sessions, we ask thought-provoking questions to raise awareness, such as: ‘What is waste?’ and ‘How can you convert waste into something profitable?’ By doing so, we aim to inspire innovative thinking and equip young people with valuable skills,” she explained.