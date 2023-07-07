Township youth are at the helm of pioneering an authentically African business

South Africa’s townships are fraught with poverty, crime and violence, yet they are also brimming with talented young people who have innovative ideas and want to bring changes to their communities. Matte BLK, a business that was founded 16 years ago, is one such venture.

It grew from an outdoor advertising firm in 2007 to a major developing market consultant, specialising in connecting companies with under-served African township and rural population groups. Its services include end-to-end project management for both B2C (business-to-consumer) and B2B (business-to-business) clients and provide them with strategy development, creative ideation, print production, and experiential marketing. The organisation's success stems from its unique composition and deep understanding of the mass and middle markets it serves, according to co-founder and managing director, Buyi Mafoko.

“We are a young team of rural and township youths, urban nomads whose lived experiences provide invaluable insights into the distinctive needs, aspirations, and cultural dynamics of the emerging consumer which helps us to connect and engage authentically with them,” said Mafoko. Matte BLK has positioned itself as the go-to consultant for companies wishing to interact with these lively and dynamic customer categories in the rural and township markets by using first-hand expertise and cultural insights. Strategist Karabo Mamabolo added that the organisation has been engaged in their clients’ businesses, and leading with consumer and client education has become an important component of their work.

Beyond its business objectives, Matte BLK said it is committed to making a positive impact on the creative economy in Africa and contributing to the long-term sustainability of the continent. “As a purpose-driven and socially conscious emerging markets consultancy, our priority is to ensure that consumers are treated with the utmost dignity and respect, valuing their individuality, rather than reducing them to mere target groups,” Matte BLK’s Head of People, Carys Visser said. “Achieving this, however, requires an understanding of the diverse backgrounds, local language use and communication practices, which assists with inclusivity and commitment to genuine connection,” Visser said.