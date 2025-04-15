Tragedy strikes Limpopo school as Grade 4 learner dies from swallowing pen lid

A Grade 4 learner at Moriting Primary School in Limpopo has died in hospital after accidentally swallowing a pen's lid. The incident occurred at the school in Capricorn South Education District on Monday afternoon.

Departmental spokesperson Mike Maringa said the tragic incident occurred when a learner accidentally swallowed a pen's lid. Incident Overview Maringa said the learner reported to his teacher that he was struggling to breathe. “Immediate action was taken to rush him to the hospital, however, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, they were unable to save him.”

Meanwhile, Limpopo MEC of Education Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya expressed deep sadness over the incident. She extended her sincerest condolences to the family and the school community. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the learner's family during this difficult and heartbreaking time. No parent must ever bury their child. To his little classmates and teachers, we encourage them to stay strong,”

Maringa added that the department dispatched psychosocial services to the family and the school. Previous Incident at a School In January this year, IOL News reported that a Grade 1 learner at De Heide Primary School in Bredasdorp jumped from the first floor after being locked in the classroom. Fortunately, the child survived the fall. The 6-year-old had reportedly been hiding inside the classroom when the teacher locked the door.

Around 11am, he was transferred to Otto Du Plessis Hospital after being hurried to a clinic after falling through the window. The boy was kept under observation overnight and was later discharged. According to a community member, the child was found lying on the ground with blood coming out of his mouth.

“The child was locked inside the class while the assembly was on. “He jumped from the first floor, and he was injured and unable to move. The school then transported him to the hospital. “I believe that the boy may have broken his arms and legs,” the community leader said.

The Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, confirmed the incident took place. “I confirmed that no learner passed away. The educator did a roll call at 8am. A Grade 1 learner allegedly hid in the classroom when the teacher had lined up the learners. “She allegedly checked the classroom and locked the door. The learner then allegedly jumped out the window.

"He was taken to the hospital and I can confirm that he has no broken bones or serious injuries. "The principal is investigating the incident to determine negligence. The incident was reported to safe schools."