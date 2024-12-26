Tragic Christmas in Gqeberha: Man found dead while fishing, boy drowns at Swartkops River bridge

A 53-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances while fishing at Seaview, Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the man was found on Thursday after leaving his house on Christmas Day.
"It appears that the man had been angling along the shoreline during the night and reportedly after failing to return home his wife had gone to look for him finding him deceased on the shoreline. She had flagged down a security vehicle and the alarm was raised," said NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon.
"On arrival on the scene, the body of the man was located and recovered from the shoreline. The body of the man has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services," he added.
He said police are investigating and an inquest docket has been opened.
In another tragic incident, NSRI Gqeberha duty and the Nelson Mandela Bay water rescue received reports about a boy who went missing while swimming at Swartkops River Bridge.
"It appears that three children were swimming in the water, near the bridge, when they reportedly got into difficulties. Two children were able to get out of the water, but their friend went missing, and the alarm was raised," said Lambinon.
He said during the search, the body of the boy was located and recovered from the water by police divers.
"Sadly, the child is deceased. The body of the child has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an Inquest docket," added Lambinon.
Lambinon said the age of the boy was unknown.
