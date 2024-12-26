Tragic Christmas in Gqeberha: Man found dead while fishing, boy drowns at Swartkops River bridge

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the man was found on Thursday after leaving his house on Christmas Day.

"It appears that the man had been angling along the shoreline during the night and reportedly after failing to return home his wife had gone to look for him finding him deceased on the shoreline. She had flagged down a security vehicle and the alarm was raised," said NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon.

"On arrival on the scene, the body of the man was located and recovered from the shoreline. The body of the man has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services," he added.

He said police are investigating and an inquest docket has been opened.