Tragic discovery: Body of missing KwaZulu-Natal woman found, suspected killer arrested

After weeks of being missing, a KwaZulu Natal's woman's body was found, and her alleged killer has been arrested. The woman, Coleen Thaver, was last seen by her family on March 22, 2025. Following her vanishing without a trace, a missing persons report was filed at the Umkomaas South African Police Service (SAPS).

The search for Thaver was followed by a circulation issued through Renegades Search & Rescue. "Weeks later, her body was discovered, and shortly thereafter, a suspect known to her was apprehended for her murder. Her devastated family was left traumatised by the discovery of her remains," said spokesperson for the family, Dawn Gounden. Gounden went on to say that her bereaved family was traumatised by the finding of her body. The suspect allegedly had misled them several times in an attempt to deflect suspicion away from himself.

"The diligent efforts of the Umkomaas SAPS detectives, led by Detective Ramlal and Detective Arumugam, were instrumental in seeking justice for the family and providing them with closure. The detectives worked tirelessly, collaborating with community members who came forward with crucial information regarding Colleen's last known whereabouts," added Gounden. Thaver is survived by her son, sister, and many relatives and friends. The accused's official bail application is planned for April 15, 2025, in Scottburgh Magistrate's Court. "The family urges the residents of Umkomaas and organisations focused on gender-based violence to support their quest for justice and to oppose bail for the suspect.

"They express their gratitude to all involved, especially the Detectives from the Umkomaas SAPS, for providing them with a sense of relief and closure." SAPS has been approached for comment. IOL News