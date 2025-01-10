Tragic taxi accident on N2 claims one life and injures 11

A man died and 14 others were injured when a taxi overturned on the N2 inbound near Gugulethu. The Khayelitsha taxi was transporting workers to Elsies River.

Police said there were 14 passengers in the taxi, including seven females and seven males. According to the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) deputy chairperson, Nceba Enge, the cause of the accident was a tyre burst. “We are saddened by what happened on Friday morning. We spoke to the driver and he said his tyre burst and he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

“We are in the process of investigating this as our working committee has gone to all the hospitals where the passengers were admitted. “We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, and we also pray for those who were injured. So far, what we know is that 12 people, including the driver, were taken to hospital.” Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, said they attended to the accident scene on the N2 inbound before Airport Approach road on Friday morning.

“One minibus taxi overturned. The bus lane and the centre lane were obstructed.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the Gugulethu police are investigating a culpable homicide case following an accident on Friday at about 6am on the N2 direction to Cape Town, where an unidentified male died due to injuries sustained, and 12 others injured. “All the injured passengers were taken to different hospitals around Cape Town, the deceased was taken to a nearby mortuary.

“According to reports, the taxi was driving towards Cape Town when the driver lost control and the accident occurred. Fourteen passengers inside the taxi got injured, of which all females and six males were taken to nearby hospitals, one male deceased on the scene due to injuries sustained. “The ages of the deceased and the passengers are currently unavailable. The taxi was booked in for further processing. No arrest as yet and investigation continues.” Anyone with information about this accident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The Western Cape government urged vigilance on the roads as the festive season draws to a close. Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said: “As the festive season nears its end, many Western Cape residents and visitors to the province will soon embark on their journeys home after the holidays. “With increased travel expected over the coming days, all road users, particularly public transport providers and pedestrians, are urged to be vigilant, patient, and must strictly adhere to road rules.

“By taking personal responsibility, respecting speed limits, and remaining courteous toward others on the road, every traveller can contribute to safer journeys for all. “The Western Cape Mobility Department’s Provincial Traffic Officers and law enforcement partners work tirelessly throughout the year, but they work especially hard at this time of year to ensure safer roads.” Sileku said between December 30, 2024, and January 5, 2025, over 29 000 vehicles were stopped across the province at roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations.