Transport Committee welcomes new Prasa CEO, calls for all hands on deck

Parliament - The South African Portfolio Committee on Transport has welcomed the appointment of a permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Committee Chairperson Mosebenzi Zwane said the appointment, of Zolani Kgosie Matthews, would bring stability to the entity which has been without a CEO since 2015.

“Prasa is a crucial entity not only for job creation, but also for providing a service that enables many poor South Africans to access job opportunities,” Zwane said.

“We welcome this positive initiative which, in no smaller measure, strengthens the board of directors and what they want to achieve.”

Zwane also pointed out that much of vandalism had occurred on South Africa’s rail infrastructure, rendering the entity mostly dysfunctional.