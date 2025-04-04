Transport department intern languishes in jail, arrested while allegedly selling traffic police jobs

A 28-year-old man, Lutendo Makgoka, who is an intern at the Department of Transport in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, has appeared before the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption. IOL reported on Thursday that the intern was appearing in court after he was arrested in Thohoyandou on Wednesday by the provincial anti-corruption unit in Limpopo.

“The case has been postponed to April 17, 2025, for a formal bail application,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. “The arrest stems from a complaint received on April 1, alleging that an individual was soliciting money from victims under false pretenses, promising them employment as traffic officers.” Makgoka allegedly demanded R6,500 per person in exchange for securing a job.

Mashaba said the matter was immediately reported to the provincial anti-corruption unit, and an inquiry docket was registered. “Following further investigation, a sting operation was conducted in the Thohoyandou policing area. During the operation, the suspect arrived at the designated location, met with the victims, and requested payment. Upon receiving the money, police moved in and arrested him,” said Mashaba. An amount of R2,000 was recovered from Makgoka during his arrest.

The provincial anti-corruption unit, in collaboration with the Hawks serious corruption investigation unit in Musina, is continuing the investigation. Mashaba said additional charges may be brought against the suspect as the investigation progresses. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the multi-disciplinary teams for acting swiftly to arrest of Makgoka.

“The arrest of this suspect serves as a strong warning that corruption within the ranks of law enforcement will not be tolerated. We commend the detectives for putting a stop on corruption in all its manifestations,” she said. Police have urged community members across Limpopo to report all elements of corruption. [email protected]