Transport departments call on scholar transport operators to ensure safety of vehicles ahead of school year

As the 2025 school year is set to begin on Wednesday, scholar transport has hit the spotlight. Every year, South Africa sees several deadly crashes involving school transport and the Western Cape Government has offered free vehicle inspections for scholar transport operators.

The Department of Mobility offers safety inspections to scholar transport operators in Cape Town and Beaufort West. The inspections will be held on January 13 and 14, 2025 at the Gene Louw Traffic Training College in Brackenfell, Cape Town, and the Beaufort West Vehicle Testing Centre. These free inspections will focus on key safety components, including tyres; brakes; lights; suspension; CV joints; electrical systems; exhaust systems; wipers; and license discs etc.

The Department said operators needed to note that the initiative is not a full roadworthy test, but a vehicle inspection to test vehicle fitness. Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Isaac Sileku said by participating in this free inspection, operations contribute to safer roads and a safer journey for learners. “Ensuring the safety of our children begins with the vehicles that transport them every day. This initiative is a vital step in preventing accidents and breakdowns by addressing potential safety risks before learners return to the classroom. We urge all operators to take advantage of these free checks and join us in prioritising safety on our roads. Let’s work together to build a culture of care and accountability in scholar transport,” Sileku said.

Operators unable to attend the inspections at Gene Louw can contact the Department via Gene Louw Traffic College at 021 983 1500 or [email protected] and arrangements will be made for an inspector to assess vehicles at a convenient date, time, and location. Scholar transport operators outside of Cape Town and Beaufort West may use the same contact details to enquire about the availability of similar services in their area. In Gauteng, MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela urged scholar transport operators to be compliant.