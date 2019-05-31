New Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. FILE PHOTO: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The National Department of Transport on Friday congratulated Fikile Mbalula on his appointment as Minister of Transport and Dikeledi Magadzi as Deputy Minister. The appointments of Mbalula and Magadzi were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa Wednesday night.

"The Executive Committee (EXCO), management and the staff of the Department are looking forward to working together with the two political principals who have a wealth of experience in government," said the spokesperson of the department of transport, Collen Msibi.

"Both the political principals served as the members of the Fifth Parliament which convened between 2014 and 2019. Mr Mbalula served as a Member of Parliament until 2018. He became Deputy Minister of Police in 2009, and then appointed Minister of Sports and Recreation between 2010 and 2017. He also served as the Minister of Police between 2017 and 2018."

Msibi said that Magadzi had served as the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport from 2014 to 2019, and also served the Limpopo Provincial Government as MEC for Public Works from 1994-1998, MEC for Agriculture from 2004-2009 and MEC for Safety and Security between 2009 and 2010.

"Their immense experience in government and as members of parliament will be much appreciated by management and staff in the Department. The Department would also like to extend its well wishes to the former Minister of Transport, Dr Blade Nzimande (new Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology) and his former Deputy, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga (new Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration) on their new appointments."

African News Agency (ANA),