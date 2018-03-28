JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's transport minister Blade Nzimande has approved an increase in toll tariffs on national roads for the 2018/19 tax year, the country's road agency said on Thursday.

The adjustments, which are in line with the consumer price index and the recently announced increase in value added tax to 15% from 14%, will come into effect on 12 April 2018, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said.

"The newly adjusted tariffs will apply on the N3 toll road between Johannesburg and Durban, on the N4 between the Mozambican border and the Botswana border, as well as on the toll road sections of the N1, N2, N17 and R30," it said.

Sanral said the monthly toll cap for users of light vehicles would go up to R266 from R250.

African News Agency/ANA