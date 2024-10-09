Transport minister calls for smart solutions to revive South Africa’s transport sector

Transport Minister, Barbara Creecy, called for innovative technologies to address the challenges facing South Africa’s transport system, including vandalism, theft, and infrastructure decay. “Twenty percent of our people are walking to save money due to the unaffordability of other modes of transport,” she said speaking at the Smart Mobility Summit.

The minister highlighted efforts to rebuild and modernise the sector, with a focus on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and sustainability trends. Creecy emphasised the need for smart solutions to revitalise the sector post-pandemic. “We need to take advantage of the new technologies and processes available to us to maximise precious opportunities for economic growth and adequately meet government's priorities,” Creecy said.

"We need to be proactive instead of reactive if we are to use 21st century solutions." Speaking at the summit, Lerato Mailoane, Assistant Director in the office of the Gauteng premier, said that the Covid-19 pandemic had severely affected commuter numbers, while damage to infrastructure continues to strain both passenger and freight transport systems. “Revitalising and upgrading our already-existing freight and passenger rail infrastructure will enhance road safety, curb congestion, and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.”

Creecy pointed to the 2020 National Household Travel Survey, which reveals that many South Africans are forced to spend more on unreliable and expensive transport options. Central to these efforts is the work of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), which has restored 31 of its 40 priority rail lines following widespread theft and vandalism. “Prasa has employed several smart infrastructure solutions to bring back commuters and secure the system, aiming to return to pre-pandemic levels of 600 million annual passengers,” Mailoane said.

The re-signalling of key lines is also a major ongoing project aimed at improving the reliability of train services. Creecy acknowledged the challenges still facing Transnet Freight Rail, which has yet to recover pre-Cocid freight volumes, impacting mineral transport and revenue. However, Transnet is working to modernise its operations, including the relaunch of the Integrated Port Management System (IPMS) at eight commercial ports earlier this year, part of a broader digital transformation strategy.