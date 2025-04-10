Tributes flood in for KZN runner Taryn Armour after tragic death at Two Oceans Marathon

Tributes are pouring in for a KwaZulu-Natal runner who died at the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon, hosted in Cape Town at the weekend. Taryn Armour, aged 48, registered to participate in the Half Marathon on Sunday but collapsed just past the 11km medical point.

In a post on social media, the organisers extended heartfelt condolences to Armour's family. "Taryn collapsed just past the 11km medical point. The TTOM 2025 medical team attended to her, but she sadly passed away. "As a team, Taryn’s husband, children and entire family are never far from our thoughts. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them at this extremely difficult time," organisers said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Armour worked as an occupational therapist in KZN. Tributes "So devastated for this loss. She was a phenomenal woman and will be sorely missed," shared Nicky van Ravenswaay "Went past this scene.. Rest well Taryn. It was so sad," added Nancy Govender.

"Rest peacefully my friend," said Sandy Naylor. Taking to Facebook, Armour's close friend, Cindy Norcott, said loved ones are battling to come to terms with her passing. "Heaven is celebrating your arrival while we mourn your loss," she shared.