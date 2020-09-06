Tributes pour in for author, political activist Achmat Dangor

Johannesburg – Achmat Dangor, political activist, author and former CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation has died, aged 71. His brother Zane Dangor on Sunday said Achmat was to be buried in accordance with Muslim burial rites. “It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our brother Achmat Dangor. He is mourned by his wife Audrey Elster, his children Yasmin, Zane and Zachary, his grandchildren and his brothers and sister. Dangor’s sister is ANC deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte. The ANC issued a statement on Sunday paying tribute to Dangor whose most important works include the novels Kafka's Curse and Bitter Fruit. Dangor was also the author of three collections of poetry, a novella and a short story collection. He was the winner of many literary prizes, including the South African Bosman prize for Kafka's Curse. Bitter Fruit was shortlisted for the Booker Prize for 2004.

“It is with great sadness that the ANC learned this morning of the passing of Achmat Dangor - a renowned South African author.”

Dangor was born in Johannesburg in 1948 and became involved in the struggle at a young age. “During the 1970s, he formed Black Thoughts with other writers in opposition to and as an alternative to the enslavement of

the Bantu Education system. The group promoted books and writings from authors from Africa and other developing countries and did readings in townships and schools. Dangor was banned for his political activism and

his writings.

He received the Herman Charles Bosman Prize for Kafka’s Curse and Dangor also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the South African Literary Awards (SALA). He has also authored various articles. Dangor was one of the founding members of the Congress of South African Writers (COSAW) and remained active in the cultural and development sectors, even after retirement.

The ANC said ‘in Achmat Dangor, the country has lost an important voice, but we can take comfort that his light will keep shining through his books and other writings’.

Political Bureau