Tributes pour in for deceased Langeberg municipality mayor

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Tributes continue to pour in for the Langeberg Local Municipality mayor, Henry Jansen, who died in the Worcester Mediclinic on Tuesday evening. The circumstances surrounding the 63-year-old alderman's death have not been confirmed. Jansen was in hospital since June 26, where he had been receiving treatment for pneumonia. Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader, Bongikosi Madikizela conveyed his condolences. “The DA in the Western Cape is saddened by the passing of one of our own, Alderman Henry Jansen, Executive Mayor of the Langeberg Municipality.

“He was elected Deputy Mayor of the Winelands District Municipality in 2001 and in 2016 one of Henry’s lifelong dreams was fulfilled when he was elected mayor of the Langeberg Municipality.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, and we wish them all the strength needed in this difficult time,” Madikizela said.

Western Cape premier, Alan Winde also expressed shock at Jansen’s death, and sent condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and residents of the Langeberg municipality.

Speaker of the Cape Winelands District Municipality, Clara Meyer, said she was "heartbroken" at Jansen’s passing.

Speaking to African News Agency (ANA), Meyer said she and Jansen were like "peas in a pod", as he had started out as her deputy before later moving and becoming the Langeberg mayor.

“He was a family man, someone who did everything he could to put the Cape Winelands on the map.

“We weren’t of those officials who sat in the office. No, we were assisting our communities, making sure people had food, diapers, sanitary towels and more.

“Each holiday we would take women and youth in the community on an excursion,” Meyer said.

She said Jansen had "a heart of gold" and that the DA had lost "a big tree".

Meyer said Jansen’s pride was his family - two sons, two daughters and his wife.

“It was never about politics to him, but humanity,” she added.

His long-time friend, Queeny Madikizela-Malema, described Jansen as a people’s person who sacrificed much for his community.

“He was never involved in corruption but stood firm against corrupt officials, never stole from the poor. He was loyal. He helped journalists that came to his office for sponsorships for books written.

“He would in his personal capacity help and assist these authors.

“He would even go to buy these books and hand it out to members of the community that needed inspiration,” she said.

Madikizela-malema said she too was "heartbroken" by his death.