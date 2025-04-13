Tributes pour in for Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, leading crime and policing expert dies in car accident

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) has announced with great sadness the sudden passing of Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, a senior expert at the organisation, who died in a car accident in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, April 12. A renowned policing and conflict specialist, Jenni devoted more than three decades to working on crime and policing issues across government and civil society in South Africa. At the GI-TOC, she was a deeply respected researcher focused on organised crime, corruption and governance.

Her work tackled some of the country's most critical challenges, including assassinations linked to organised crime, extortion, gang violence, illegal firearms, and mafia-style networks. "I am profoundly shocked by the news of Jenni’s death," said Mark Shaw, Director of the GI-TOC. "I have known Jenni for more than two decades. She was a woman of courage, principle and humour, who has made a massive contribution to the Global Initiative and criminal justice in South Africa."

Jenni's commitment to justice and reform was evident throughout her career. In the 1980s, she helped run the Network of Independent Monitors in conflict-torn KwaZulu-Natal. Following South Africa’s democratic transition, she went on to lead the Civilian Secretariat for Police between 2009 and 2014. "Jenni was intensely committed," said Peter Gastrow, Chair of the GI-TOC’s Africa Board. "She pursued her work into organised crime with vigour and integrity. Years ago, she played a significant role in the struggle for the liberation of all South Africans and committed her life to make democracy work, particularly in the fields of security and policing." At the time of her death, she was advising the South African government on developing a national strategy to counter organised crime.

"Jenni’s passing leaves a significant gap in the GI-TOC’s East and Southern Africa Observatory, where she played a pivotal role in shaping research and policy. Her sudden death is hard to comprehend," said Julian Rademeyer, Director of the observatory. "She was such a vital, spirited and extraordinary part of our team. Jenni’s work was underpinned by a deep sense of compassion. She loved her country and its people in the purest way." Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jenni was known for her compassion and unwavering advocacy for the vulnerable — a commitment that extended to her beloved rescue animals, including three dogs and three horses, all survivors of abuse.