Trio to appear after police officers’ accounts linked to alleged R692K UIF fraud, money laundering

Durban – Three suspects – including two SAPS sergeants – are expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday for alleged fraud and money laundering worth over R692 000. Aged between 25 and 39, the trio were arrested in Durban on Monday afternoon by the Germiston Serious Corruption Investigation, assisted by their Durban counterparts, after they allegedly pocketed the funds meant for National Adhesive fraudulently, the Hawks said in a statement. It is alleged the company’s banking details were fraudulently changed and an amount of R692 185.55 was initially deposited into a police officer’s bank account. ’’National Adhesive applied for Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Funds (UIF) relief funds for their employees and their application was duly processed. ’’It, however, emerged that the company’s banking details were fraudulently changed and an amount of R692 185.55 was deposited into another bank account.

’’Investigations revealed that the account belonged to a police official from the Durban Central Tactical Response Team.

’’He allegedly transferred the money into different bank accounts belonging to another police official and two civilians.

’’Warrants of arrest were issued against the two police sergeants and a civilian and they were served on the three suspects on Monday.

’’The fourth suspect was was not arrested but was warned to appear in court with the other three as he was cooperating with the investigations.’’

Meanwhile, almost R240 000 has already been frozen while efforts to recover the stolen money are already under way.

The investigation team has also seized a NP200 bakkie as well as a stand which was purchased through the proceeds of crime. Both will be forfeited to the state.

The national head of the DPCI Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the arrests and commended the Hawks’ Priority Crimes Specialised Investigation, Financial Intelligence Centre, National Prosecution Authority, and Asset Forfeiture Unit for the speedy investigations.

IOL