Tropical storm Dikeledi intensifies into a cyclone near Mozambique

Tropical storm Dikeledi has reached tropical cyclone stage. “Dikeledi intensified to the stage of minimal tropical cyclone this early morning while evolving on a west-south-west trajectory approaching the Mozambican coast,” Météo-France stated on Monday morning.

“Dikeledi is expected to curve its trajectory to the south-east in the short term while continuing its intensification. Thus, on this forecast it should touch the coast of the province of Nampula during the following day and night before migrating into the southern Mozambique Channel while accelerating its course.” Météo-France said that from Tuesday, Dikeledi should come across beneficial environmental conditions to continue its intensification and reach the stage of intense tropical cyclone. “In this context it will cross off the south-west coast of the province of Toliara, before reaching more southern latitudes from Thursday/ Friday,” Météo-France said.

The weather service said that in the short-term, Nampula and Cabo Delgado provinces are experiencing poor weather conditions. “The official trajectory forecast does not predict the system landing on Mozambique, however this possibility cannot be totally excluded at this time due to the great proximity of the system and the precision of the location of the centre of the system. Thus, very heavy rains or even torrential rains are expected in the province of Nampula. Destructive or very destructive winds as well as dangerous sea conditions with a risk of marine submersion are also very likely as the system approaches,” Météo-France explained. “In addition, heavy rains are still possible in the peripheral bands, along the Malagasy provinces (Antsiranana and Mahajanga) over the next 24 hours.”

Tropical Storm Dikeledi has intensified into a cyclone, posing potential threats to Mozambique and Madagascar with heavy rains and strong winds expected. | Meteo-France The weather service said that in the longer term (Wednesday or Thursday), Dikeledi could potentially threaten the south-west of the Malagasy coast, but this will be specified later, as it will depend on the final trajectory of the system. Météo-France added that heavy rains and dangerous sea conditions with risk of marine submersion are possible on Monday and Tuesday in Juan de Nova. While heavy rains, strong to destructive winds and dangerous sea conditions with risk of marine submersion are possible on Wednesday and Thursday in Europa. In the early hours of the morning, Météo Madagascar said while still a severe tropical storm, Dikeledi was positioned 341km north-west of Besalampy. The average wind is estimated at 110km/h, with gusts of 155km/h near its centre. It is moving towards the west-south-west at a speed of 26km/h.

"Thunderstorms are now back, which can dump locally heavy rainfall accumulations on several regions of the island, mainly the north-west of the country. Weather conditions along the north and centre-west coasts will remain degraded," Météo Madagascar said. "All cyclone alerts are lifted. However, a heavy rain watch is in effect." Météo Madagascar advised maritime users between Cap d'Ambre and Besalampy not to venture out to sea until the danger had completely passed. The same applies to those between Besalampy and Morombe, starting Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, in an official report, the National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management gave an update on the damage caused by Dikeledi in northern Madagascar. Statistics 1 702 people affected (398 households):