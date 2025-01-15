Tropical Storm Dikeledi: No impact on South Africa's weather, says SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Tropical Storm Dikeledi has no impact on the weather here in SA. Saws explained that the tropical storm is currently located over the southern portion of the Mozambique Channel.

"It is forecast to continue on a south-eastwards trajectory and thus moving further away from the Republic of South Africa," the weather forecaster said. As a result, the country is not at risk from potential impacts of this weather system. According to reports, the tropical storm has claimed three lives in Madagascar.

The Guardian reported that the tropical storm was first noticed as a slight tropical disturbance between Australia and Indonesia and made landfall across Madagascar at the weekend. SA weather alerts Meanwhile, Saws has issued three impact based warnings for severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours across parts of the country this week. In Mpumalanga, an Orange Level 5 warning has been issued with residents urged to brace for heavy downpours and damaging winds leading to flooding of roads, settlements, closure of bridges and roads, damage to infrastructure and major travel disruptions.

"Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging winds are also expected over the Mopani District and the eastern parts of the Vhembe District of Limpopo and the extreme eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga," the forecaster said. A Yellow Level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms over parts of KwaZulu-Natal. The forecaster warned of lightning, flooding and weather-related damage to settlements and infrastructure.

"Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with some of the storms expected to become severe over the north-western parts. The severe thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours, increasing chances of flooding as well as hail, excessive lightning and strong winds," Saws said. Saws has also warned of isolated to scattered showers over the central and eastern parts of the country on Thursday and Friday. [email protected]