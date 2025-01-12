Tropical storm Dikeledi set to strengthen

Severe tropical storm Dikeledi is expected to strengthen into a tropical cyclone by Monday and is projected to move southeastwards along the Mozambique Channel. However, it is not expected to affect South Africa.

That was according to an update by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on severe tropical storm Dikeledi on Sunday. Around midday, Météo-France said Dikeledi landed on the northern tip of Madagascar in the province of Antsiranana between the towns of Antsiranana and Vohemar on Saturday around 4.30pm Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) and then emerged on the Mozambique Channel side a few hours later in a weakened form. At 10am local time, it was located about 140km south-east of Mayotte at the stage of a strong tropical storm and continued its movement towards the west-south-west.

“Over the next few hours, Dikeledi will move towards the west-southwest, gradually intensifying at first. It should then pass a little over 110km south of Mayotte at the stage of a severe tropical storm before being classified as a tropical cyclone again on Monday during the day,” Météo-France said. “Subsequently, it will continue to intensify, possibly reaching the stage of an intense tropical cyclone, turning towards the south and then the south-east at the beginning of next week, more or less close to the African or Malagasy coasts.” Météo-France explained that Antsiranana province in Madagascar has experienced the most intense conditions in recent hours. Winds and intense rains are expected to gradually decrease. Seas remained dangerous on the west coast while they were easing on the east coast. Conditions were expected to continue to improve during the morning.

“Concerning Mayotte, the rainy and windy deterioration is confirmed for the morning. Very heavy rains that could generate flash floods, floods and landslides are expected in the coming hours and a good part of the day. Gusts of up to 80 to 90km/h are possible, particularly on the southern part of the island,” Météo-France said. “A dangerous sea state, particularly on the western lagoon, could also accompany this deterioration with a risk of marine submersion. The distance of the closest passage seems to be stabilising at more than 100km south of the archipelago. The meteorological service said heavy rains are expected during the day in the Comoros, particularly in the highlands.

“Over Mozambique, even if the trend is for the system to turn a little more towards the centre of the channel, it is a mature system that could approach the coast of Nampula province on Monday, probably bringing disturbed weather. Heavy rains, strong winds and dangerous sea conditions with marine submersion are possible,” Météo-France said. Tropical storm Dikeledi was located about 140km south-east of Mayotte at the stage of a strong tropical storm and continued its movement towards the west-south-west. | Meteo-France On Sunday, Météo Madagascar said that at 9am local time, Dikeledi was positioned 213km north of Mahajanga. “It has intensified again into a severe tropical storm,” Météo Madagascar stated.

“The average wind is estimated at 100km/h at sea, with gusts of 140km/h near its centre. It is moving towards the west-south-west at a speed of 25km/h.” Météo Madagascar explained that rain and thunderstorm activities directly associated with Dikeledi are confined at sea. Thunderstorms may return from Sunday afternoon, which may be locally abundant in the north-west area of ​​the country. Weather conditions along the north and centre-west coasts will remain degraded. Meanwhile, the SAWS issued the following impact-based weather warnings for parts of the country: