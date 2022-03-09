Tropical storm Gombe poses no direct threat to SA, says weather service

Cape Town - The South African Weather Service said tropical storm Gombe that is expected to hit the Mozambique channel on Wednesday poses no direct threat to the country. The storm made landfall over the northern part of Madagascar on Tuesday and according to the weather service once the storm has reached the Mozambican channel it is expected to strengthen as a result of the warm sea surface temperatures combined with moisture from the ocean.

The South African Weather Service said the tropical storm Gombe poses no direct threat to the country. Picture: SA Weather Service “Gombe is forecast to reach tropical cyclone intensity by Friday, March 11, 2022, when it is projected to briefly make landfall over northern Mozambique. “This landfall will be short-lived, as currently Gombe is once again expected to enter the Mozambique Channel by Sunday, March 13, 2022. “At this stage, Gombe poses no direct threat to South Africa.

“South Africans can be assured that the South African Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the situation and issue updates as and when necessary,” the weather service said. On Wednesday, the weather service issued severe thunderstorms warning in parts of the country. It said the thunderstorms are predicted to affect the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape province, the southern parts of the Free State as well as both the eastern and northern parts of the Eastern Cape which could lead to heavy downfalls, strong winds and hailstones.