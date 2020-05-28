Truck drivers hijacked and taken hostage in two separates incidents in Joburg

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Two truck drivers and their crews were taken hostage by gunmen who had hijacked them in two separate incidents in Joburg on Wednesday. While in one case the hijackers let the driver and his crew go after some time, the second driver was only rescued by police who approached a suspicion truck parked on the side of the road. They arrested one suspect and found the driver at the back. In the first case, gunmen who had allegedly hijacked a truck carrying cellphones were busted with a second truck they had just procured to offload their stolen loot in. The suspects allegedly shot at the security guards escorting the truck they subsequently hijacked with the driver and the crew still aboard. Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubele of the South African Police Services said the guards managed to take cover, but were unable to stop the gunmen from making off with the truck.

The guards then called the police who immediately started working on the case.

The hijackers, Makhubele said, dropped off the truck driver and crew in Kempton Park then drove the truck to Phomolong in Tembisa.

"They parked the truck there with the intention of getting another truck to offload the cellphones into."

Makhubele said tip-offs led to the arrest of the six gunmen in Midrand. He said the men were found with the truck they were going to transfer the cellphones to.

"We don't know who the owner of the second truck is, but it was also impounded," he said.

Later that day, Makhubele said, police also resucted a hojaked truck drivers.

He said officers attached to the Crime Prevention Unit spotted a truck parked on the side of the road in Bluehills, Midrand.

When they approached the truck, he said, four suspects ran away.

One, however, was arrested.

"The driver of the truck was found in the back of the and he told the police that he was hijacked in Alberton. The arrested suspects will appear in Midrand magistrate court soon," he said.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the work well done by the Crime Prevention Unit police and urged the community to continue to work with the police.