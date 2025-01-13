Tshwane residents face water disruptions due to Rand Water repairs

RAPULA MOATSHE Tshwane residents are warned to brace themselves for potential water disruptions as Rand Water will be conducting a 24-hour shutdown for essential repair work.

The water utility will shut down its Rand Water's Palmiet System, impacting water supply to the Klipfontein, Brakfontein, and Haartebeeshoek Reservoirs and residents in these areas can expect disruptions to their water supply. Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the planned repair work, according to the water utility, will be carried out on its 02 pipeline. “Tshwane’s meters and reservoirs that are supplied by the mentioned reservoirs will experience low pressure with no water supply,” he said.

He said the City will, where possible, fill reservoirs prior to the commencement of the shutdown. However, he said, the water supply may be interrupted during the repair period and residents are therefore urged to use water sparingly. “Our technicians will also ensure that the City’s water sources are operating optimally during that period,” he said.

Areas likely to be affected include Atteridgeville, Akasia, Amandasig, Chantelle, Florauna, Hartbeesthoek, Heatherdale, Heatherview, Ninapark, Brakfontein 399-JR, Celtisdal, Eldoraigne, Brakfontein 390-JR, Bronberrik, Clubview Ext 78, Cranbrookvale, Christoburg, Erasmia, Erasmia 350-JR, Hoekplaats 384-JR, Ga-rankuwa units 4, 5,6,7,8 and 9. Meanwhile, on Monday the regional ANC in Tshwane commended the multiparty government's efforts to provide clean drinking water to Hammanskraal residents after almost two decades. Party regional secretary George Matjila said residents can now drink tap water with confidence, thanks to the upgraded Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant built by Magalies Board, City of Tshwane and Department of Water and Sanitation.

He said the ANC, as part of Tshwane's multiparty government, has been actively working to fix the issues left behind by the previous DA-led coalition, according to their efforts through dedicated deployees. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our government to restore essential services to under served communities. The ANC has long emphasised the importance of a service delivery-oriented approach, particularly for those in far-flung and under served areas,” he said. Matjila said since joining Tshwane's government of local unity, the ANC's priority has been to ensure all residents benefit from effective governance and fair service delivery.