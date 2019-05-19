File picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African news Agency(ANA).



Johannesburg - Social media users on Sunday rallied behind 'legend' Arnold Schwarzenegger after he was attacked during an event in Sandton on Saturday.

Schwarzenegger was attacked by an unknown person while attending the Arnold Classic Africa Festival.





A video of the attack since went viral and made headlines worldwide.

In the video, Schwarzenegger is seen busy taking a Snapchat video while a young athlete warms up.

A man is then seen attacking the former governor of California from the back with a flying kick.

The attacker hits the floor, as the 71-year-old Schwarzenegger stumbles momentarily after contact.

The former movie star's security then manages to apprehend the man. It is not clear why the man attacked Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger then took to social media to reassure fans there was nothing to worry.

Organisers of the festival also confirmed that the former movie star was fine and would not lay charges against his attacker.

"He views this as an unfortunate incident by a mischievous fan," organisers said in a statement.

Meanwhile, reaction continued to the bizarre incident, with many Tweeps questioning the motive behind the attack and rallying behind the legendary star.

See some reactions here:

This is just insane! Nobody attacks#ArnoldSchwarzenegger and gets away with it. pic.twitter.com/ChVhV22ZbZ — ActorMichaelMerchant (@ActorMMerchant) May 18, 2019

My father’s people

Kindly tell me what kind of drugs our South African compatriot who tried to drop-kick Arnold @Schwarzenegger was on? What was he thinking?#ArnoldSchwarzenegger — Justice Malala (@justicemalala) May 19, 2019

The guy who just attacked @Schwarzenegger I hope karma hits you 10 times harder 😡 He's still a tank at 70 years old though & didn't get took down 💪🏼 Hope Arnie is ok 🙏🏻 #ArnoldSchwarzenegger — Ali Banahan (@AliBikiniFit) May 18, 2019