Twelve people have become multi-millionaires in the Lotto jackpot this year – Ithuba

Durban – The National Lottery Ithuba said 12 people had become multi-millionaires after bagging Lotto jackpots. “To date we have had 12 Lotto jackpot multi-millionaires since the beginning of 2022,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, adding that an estimated R61 million Lotto jackpot was up for grabs tonight (Wednesday).

The draw takes place at 20:57pm. “This is a huge opportunity for our players to get into the game to win tonight’s Lotto jackpot,” said Mabuza while congratulating the winner of Saturday’s Lotto Plus 2 jackpot. The person will walk away with R3 million said Ithuba.

Ithuba reminded its players that all winnings were tax-free and those who won R50 000 and more were offered free trauma counselling and financial advice. Last month, someone bagged R11 471 571.70 in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from the October 26 draw. The ticket was purchased in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Following the draw, Ithuba urged ticket holders, especially those in Boksburg, to check their tickets and claim the prize. The winner opted to remain strictly anonymous. “As Ithuba, we are mandated by our licence to respect the privacy of our winners,” said Mabuza.

