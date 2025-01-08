Two accused in AKA, Tibz murders renew bid for bail based on new facts

Two suspects in the AKA and Tibz murder investigation are due to make a fresh bid for bail this week. "The accused, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande have filed a Notice of Motion for bail based on new facts. This application will be heard on Thursday at the Durban Magistrate's Court," said KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) communications officer, Khethukuthula Sangweni.

Gwabeni and Ndimande are charged alongside; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, five counts of attempted murder and money laundering. The men remain in custody. AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes and Tibz, real name Tebello Motsoane, were gunned down while exiting Wish restaurant in Florida Road in February 2023. During court proceedings, Gwabeni emerged as the alleged mastermind after it was heard that R800,000 had been paid into his bank account one day after the shootings. Gwabeni then allegedly paid monies to the other accused, except Myeza.

Monies were also paid to two brothers, Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, both in Eswatini fighting their extradition. Magistrate Hlatshwayo previously adjourned the matter to February for the handing over of an indictment. Meanwhile, KZN police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has hinted at more arrests in connection with the murders.

In an interview with eNCA, he declined to go into details but added that "a picture is coming together". He said people can deny their role but when evidence is presented, they will have to confirm to police who masterminded the murder. [email protected]