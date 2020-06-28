Two in court over R173 000 Port Elizabeth abalone bust

Durban - Two men are expected to appear in court after they were allegedly found in possession of illegal abalone, valued at more than R100 000.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said three suspicious men were spotted by security officials from Dark Water Ops whilst they were patrolling along the Marine Drive near Humewood, Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Nkwalase said when approached, one of the suspects escaped in a vehicle whist the other two were arrested.

"Two bags full of abalone, worth R173 400, were allegedly found in the area where the trio were spotted. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Port Elizabeth has been tasked to further investigate the matter and a possible abalone syndicate operating in the area," he said.

The men, aged 25 and 37, are expected to appear in court on Monday.